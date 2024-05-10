NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Telescope will hunt for tiny black holes left over from the Big Bang
Submit on Friday, May 10th, 2024 01:11
Primordial black holes left over from the Big Bang and no wider than a dime could be a prime target for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Telescope after it launches in 2026.
This entry was posted on Friday, May 10th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.