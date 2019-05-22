Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 22:56

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced that its Orbital Test Bed (OTB) satellite has arrived at Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, to complete launch preparations in anticipation of launching the spacecraft as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Space Technology Program 2 (STP-2) flight on the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

