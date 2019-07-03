Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 22:58

Exolaunch said it has completed a successful payload integration for an upcoming Soyuz launch from the Vostochny launch site. Lift off is currently schedules for 5 July, 0541 UTC. The rocket’s main payload is the Meteor M2-2 weather satellite.

