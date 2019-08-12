ULA says Vulcan is on track for 2021 launch
Submit on Monday, August 12th, 2019 22:59
United Launch Alliance (ULA) has submitted its purpose-built Vulcan Centaur rocket for the U.S. Air Force’s Phase 2 Launch Services competition.
