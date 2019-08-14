Satellite News

Soyuz MS-14 mated with transfer compartment

At the Baikonur cosmodrome, preparations are continuing for the test launch of the Soyuz MS-14 transport spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz-2.1a.

