Submit on Monday, November 25th, 2019 22:57

Boeing’s new CST-100 Starliner is now connected to the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket that will launch the spacecraft on its first flight test to the International Space Station. lift-off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is targeted for 17 December.

Related Post:Get Dish TV at Apartment HomesYamal-402 rescue operation has begunSnowed In: Five Great Winter Movies to Watch on Satellite TVBroadening Your Child’s Science Knowledge With Satellite TVNorth Korea extends rocket launch windowDish Network and Global VillageAIA welcomes long-awaited congressional action on satellite export control reformMinor Factors to Consider Before Switching to Satellite TVSovrn