Submit on Monday, November 25th, 2019 22:58

Technical problems have been revealed in Russia’s Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft, scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on 1 December. Although they have meanwhile been rectified, the date of the launch remains uncertain, the Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos said.

