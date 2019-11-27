Submit on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 22:57

On 19 November, U.S. Space Command accepted Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS)-10 into the operational constellation and will be transitioning users to utilise the bandwidth provided by this new satellite.

