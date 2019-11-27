Submit on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 22:58

The cargo transport vehicle Progress MS-13 to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled to launch on 6 December 2019 at 0934 UTC from Baikonur, while docking with the station was scheduled for 9 December.

