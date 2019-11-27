ISRO launches most advanced Indian imaging satellite so far
Submit on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: PSLV-C47; Payload: Cartosat-3, 13 nano satellites; Date: 27 November 2019, 0358 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, India. After 17 minutes and 38 seconds, Cartosat-3 was successfully injected into a Sun-synchronous orbit of 509 km.
Related Post:Benefit Your Business With Educational Programming on Satellite TVSatellite TV Programming For ChildrenSatellite TV Entertainment for Your ChildrenTurning the Home Television Service Into an Education Portal With Satellite TVThe Advantages and Disadvantages of Getting a Satellite TV SubscriptionFive Reasons HDTV Can Change Your Home Viewing ExperienceThe Affordability and No-Hassle Installation Process of Satellite TVCable Can’t Keep Pace With Satellite TV in GrantsSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.