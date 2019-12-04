Submit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 22:58

PSLV-C48, which is the 50th mission of PSLV, will launch RISAT-2BR1 from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0955 UTC on 11 December 2019, subject to weather conditions.

