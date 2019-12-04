Submit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 22:57

Spaceflight announced that together with Hypergiant SEOPS, it will be launching three CubeSats from the International Space Station (ISS) and Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft in early January.

