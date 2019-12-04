Submit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 22:56

Officials at JAXA have struck a deal with Tokyo-based venture firm Space BD to arrange for different microsatellites to be launched on the same rocket.

Related Post:ISRO to launch three more satellitesESA chooses TAS to support Sentinel 2A and 2B data processingSystem design of European service module for Orion approved by ESAESA heading towards removing space debrisEurope’s contribution to Orion delayed six monthsOrbital begins production of Thaicom 8Galileo satellites fit into dispenserThor 7 ready for launch, will ship to Kourou next weekSovrn