Submit on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 22:59

Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos is ready to develop a new rocket for the Sea Launch floating spaceport owned by S7 Group replacing Ukrainian Zenit launch vehicles, Roskosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.

Related Post:SES counts 5,200 TV channelsSES provides additional capacity for U.S. government on Astra 3BU.S. Government awards FCSA to SES World SkiesVimpelCom takes 36 MHz on NSS-9France 24 free to air on Astra And NSS-7SES New Skies provides DVB/IPsys connectivity to AfricaPathfinder launches DTH service across Nigeria with SES World SkiesAlldean books transponder on NSS-12Sovrn