Roskosmos to modify Soyuz-5 rocket for Sea Launch
Submit on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 22:59
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos is ready to develop a new rocket for the Sea Launch floating spaceport owned by S7 Group replacing Ukrainian Zenit launch vehicles, Roskosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.
