Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 22:55

Intelsat and other satellite providers would receive as much as US$14.9 billion under a proposal from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to compensate them for giving up C-band spectrum that is to be auctioned to wireless companies.

