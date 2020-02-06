Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 22:56

Azerbaijani satellite operator Azercosmos and Japanese Ground Segment as a Service provider Infostellar have signed an agreement that will enable Infostellar customers access to their satellite constellations from the Azercosmos Ground Station (AGS), located in the Absheron peninsula. AGS is ideally positioned between Europe and Asia.

