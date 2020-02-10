Atlas V launches Solar Orbiter
Submit on Monday, February 10th, 2020 22:59
Rocket: Atlas V 411; Payload: Solar Orbiter; Date: 10 February 2020, 0403 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. Signals from the spacecraft were received at New Norcia Station ground station at 0500 UTC, following separation from the launcher upper stage in low Earth orbit.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.