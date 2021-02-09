Submit on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 16:27

NASA’s Perseverance rover is slated to touch down in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. See images of the Perseverance mission in this Space.com gallery.

