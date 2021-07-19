Measat-3 under control, operator says
Submit on Monday, July 19th, 2021 09:11
Measat Global Berhad announced that while Measat has maintained continuous telemetry and command control of the Measat-3 satellite since the previously reported anomaly on 21 June, an in-depth investigation is still being conducted with Boeing Satellite Systems to determine the root cause of the anomaly.
