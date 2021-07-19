Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Measat-3 under control, operator says

Submit on Monday, July 19th, 2021 09:11

Measat Global Berhad announced that while Measat has maintained continuous telemetry and command control of the Measat-3 satellite since the previously reported anomaly on 21 June, an in-depth investigation is still being conducted with Boeing Satellite Systems to determine the root cause of the anomaly.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, July 19th, 2021 at 9:11 am and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«