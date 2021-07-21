Submit on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 22:02

Rocket: Proton M; Payload: Nauka (‘Science’) a.k.a. Mnogozelewoi Laboratorny Modul (MLM); Date: 21 July 2021, 1458 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Nauka module separated from the rocket after a flight of less than 10 minutes as planned and will now ignite its engines to approach the International Space Station (ISS).

Related Post:Hughes begins final testing of EchoStar XIXBoeing to build, SpaceX to launch new O3b satellitesDawn engineers assess reaction wheelUAE’s Hope probe arrives at Mars today! Here’s how to watch.Scientists spot 6 alien worlds orbiting a star in strange — but precise — harmonyGet the Best English Entertainment for Your Family With DISH NetworkFuelling underway with Galileo satellites for Arianespace’s next Soyuz launchAirbus is streamlining and consolidating its activities in ItalySovrn