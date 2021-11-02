Hubble instruments in safe mode, NASA team investigating
NASA is investigating why the instruments in the Hubble Space Telescope recently went into safe mode configuration, suspending science operations. The instruments are healthy and will remain in safe mode while the mission team continues its investigation.
