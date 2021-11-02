Satellite News

Satellogic to provide dedicated satellite constellation to Paraguay

Satellogic announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Agencia Espacial del Paraguay (AEP) to develop a Space-as-a-Service programme for the country. As a result of this LOI, Satellogic and AEP will undertake various technological and scientific projects in accordance with AEP’s Institutional Strategic Plan and the Space Policy of Paraguay.

