Second group of Yaogan 32 satellites launched
Submit on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 22:05
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C; Payload: Yaogan 32 Group 02 (Yaogan 32-02); Date: 3 November 2021, 0743 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The two satellites were deployed into approx. 689 km x 703 km x 98.09 degrees Sun-synchronous orbits.
