Launch of new Inmarsat satellite aboard HII-A scheduled for December
Submit on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 22:22
Inmarsat and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced that the launch of Inmarsat’s first satellite in the Inmarsat-6 fleet (I-6 F1) by MHI’s H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 45 (HIIA F45) is scheduled for 21 December 2021.
