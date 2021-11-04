Submit on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 22:22

Inmarsat and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced that the launch of Inmarsat’s first satellite in the Inmarsat-6 fleet (I-6 F1) by MHI’s H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 45 (HIIA F45) is scheduled for 21 December 2021.

