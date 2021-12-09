ISRO, OPPO India work towards providing NavIC messaging services
ISRO has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OPPO India to exchange technical information of NavIC messaging services. This will enable integrating NavIC messaging service with the mobile handset platform keeping in mind the need of Indian users.
