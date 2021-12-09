Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35

ISRO has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OPPO India to exchange technical information of NavIC messaging services. This will enable integrating NavIC messaging service with the mobile handset platform keeping in mind the need of Indian users.

Related posts:

Globalstar sells 7.5 Million shares in IPO

RRSat Global Communications Network Ltd. results Q3 2006

Globalstar, Inc. results 2010

Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013