400th Chang Zheng rocket lofts classified satellites
Submit on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 20:26
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4B; Payload: two Shijian-6 05 satellites; Date: 10 December 2021, 0011 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. State media said the satellites will be used for space exploration and new technology tests.
