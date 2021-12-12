Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

400th Chang Zheng rocket lofts classified satellites

Submit on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 20:26

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4B; Payload: two Shijian-6 05 satellites; Date: 10 December 2021, 0011 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. State media said the satellites will be used for space exploration and new technology tests.

Related posts:

  1. China launches latest IGSO navigation satellite
  2. No more GLONASS launch required in 2013
  3. SLS core stage receives 4 RS-25 engines for 1st flight
  4. GSLV puts Chandrayaan-2 on its way to the moon

This entry was posted on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 8:26 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«