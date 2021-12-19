Hyperspectral satellite EnMAP ready for orbit
The EnMAP (Environmental Mapping and Analysis Program) hyperspectral satellite has now reached its next milestone, having successfully completed environmental testing at the IABG test centre in Ottobrunn, Bavaria.
