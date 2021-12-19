SLS RS-25 engine controller replaced after malfunction during testing
Submit on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 21:03
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are undergoing integrated testing inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to ensure they are “go” for launch of the Artemis I mission early next year.
