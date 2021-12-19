SpaceX launches 52 more Starlink satellites
Submit on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 21:03
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 52 Starlink satellites; Date: 18 December 2021, 0942 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Space Force Station, USA. The satellites were deployed into a 53.22 degrees inclination orbit.
