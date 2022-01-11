Satellite News

Airbus to develop PMAS system for Lunar Gateway module

Airbus Crisa, an affiliate company of Airbus, has signed a contract for the development of the Power Management and Distribution (PMAD) system for the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) with Northrop Grumman.

