Airbus to develop PMAS system for Lunar Gateway module
Submit on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 20:43
Airbus Crisa, an affiliate company of Airbus, has signed a contract for the development of the Power Management and Distribution (PMAD) system for the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) with Northrop Grumman.
