Thales Alenia Space to build Intelsat 41 and Intelsat 44
Submit on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 20:54
Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with Intelsat to deliver two Space Inspire software defined satellites, Intelsat 41 (IS-41) and Intelsat 44 (IS-44).
Related posts:
COM DEV to start work on Globalstar 2
MDA to provide ground system for high-res satellite program
GMV provides support for CNES’s space-debris activities
Lockheed Martin selects payload providers for OPIR
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 8:54 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.