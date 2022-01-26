Satellite News

Celestis secondary payloads to fly on first Vulcan

Celestis, Inc. announced that it has entered into a launch services agreement with United Launch Alliance (ULA). ULA will host a Celestis Memorial Spaceflight payload aboard the initial flight of ULA’s Vulcan Centaur, planned for later this year.

