Isar Aerospace wins Low-Cost Space Launch prize
Submit on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 21:01
Isar Aerospace announced that it has won the European Commission’s EIC Horizon prize “Low-Cost Space Launch,” receiving €10 million in prize money. The European Commission’s award was given to Isar Aerospace for its launch service solution using ‘Spectrum’, a two-stage launch vehicle that offers access to space for small and medium-sized satellites and constellations.
