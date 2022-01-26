Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Isar Aerospace wins Low-Cost Space Launch prize

Submit on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 21:01

Isar Aerospace announced that it has won the European Commission’s EIC Horizon prize “Low-Cost Space Launch,” receiving €10 million in prize money. The European Commission’s award was given to Isar Aerospace for its launch service solution using ‘Spectrum’, a two-stage launch vehicle that offers access to space for small and medium-sized satellites and constellations.

Related posts:

  1. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Q1 2011
  2. Intelsat S.A. results Q1 2016
  3. UrtheCast to receive Industry Canada TDP award
  4. Maxar opens new facility in St. Louis

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 9:01 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«