Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Satellogic completes business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V

Submit on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 21:01

Satellogic Inc. announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. Satellogic’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “SATL” and “SATLW,” respectively.

Related posts:

  1. Sirius lowers 2006 subscribers forecast
  2. RRSat announces new contracts, customers
  3. VEGA wins Meteosat study
  4. ICEYE raises additional financing to develop SAR constellation

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 9:01 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«