Submit on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 21:01

The Sultanate of Oman has selected Poland’s SatRevolution S.A. (SatRev) to deliver and operate its proprietary nanosatellite technologies alongside partners Virgin Orbit, Polish capital group and AI data analytics specialists TUATARA, and Omani-based emerging technology innovator ETCO, under a framework agreement for collaboration on Oman’s first mission to deep space and for delivering small satellites to Low Earth Orbit.

