D-Orbit to become a publicly listed company via SPAC
Submit on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 23:18
D-Orbit S.p.A., an Italy-based space logistics and transportation company, announced that it will become publicly listed through a business combination with Briz Holdings Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company [SPAC]. The transaction values the company at an enterprise value of approximately US$1.28 billion (€1.13 billion) post-money.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 11:18 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.