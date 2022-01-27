Rogue Space and Orbit Fab sign letter of intent to lease a Laura Orbot
Rogue Space Systems Corporation announced the signing of a Bilateral Letter of Intent with Orbit Fab, Inc.. Rogue will provide observation services using their Laura Orbital Robot (Orbot) spacecraft for a future Orbit Fab Demonstration Mission. Additionally, Rogue has agreed to outfit their Orbots with RAFTI fuelling ports to support future on-orbit refuelling from Orbit Fab.
