Safran PPS5000 plasma thruster chosen for new Galileo satellites
Submit on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 23:18
Thales Alenia Space has chosen the Safran Aircraft Engines PPS5000 plasma thruster to power six satellites in the second-generation Galileo global navigation satellite system (GNSS).
