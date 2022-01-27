Satellite News

Safran PPS5000 plasma thruster chosen for new Galileo satellites

Thales Alenia Space has chosen the Safran Aircraft Engines PPS5000 plasma thruster to power six satellites in the second-generation Galileo global navigation satellite system (GNSS).

