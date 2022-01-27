Satellite News

Sony CSL, JAXA demo data file transfer in error-prone environment

Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. and JAXA, as part of the agency’s Space Innovation through Partnership and Co-creation (J-SPARC) programme, have successfully conducted an experiment to transfer a complete data file in a simulated low-quality and error-prone communications environment.

