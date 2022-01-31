Russian tech firm developing manoeuvrable vehicle to fight space junk
Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation is developing a manoeuvrable vehicle capable of deorbiting space junk, company deputy CEO for corporate development and investment Vadim Khromov was quoted as saying.
