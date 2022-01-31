Submit on Monday, January 31st, 2022 20:17

Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation is developing a manoeuvrable vehicle capable of deorbiting space junk, company deputy CEO for corporate development and investment Vadim Khromov was quoted as saying.

