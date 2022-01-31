Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Russian tech firm developing manoeuvrable vehicle to fight space junk

Submit on Monday, January 31st, 2022 20:17

Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation is developing a manoeuvrable vehicle capable of deorbiting space junk, company deputy CEO for corporate development and investment Vadim Khromov was quoted as saying.

Related posts:
New date for inaugural Epsilon flight
Kratos receives contract award to support Stratolaunch
Nilesat books Falcon 9 for Nilesat-301
Delay of the day: Antares/Cygnus NG-13

Related posts:

  1. COM DEV awarded ATP on commercial contract
  2. SpaceX and NASA to improve mission critical software systems
  3. Euclid gets the green light
  4. L3Harris, SpaceX to build missile defence satellites

This entry was posted on Monday, January 31st, 2022 at 8:17 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«