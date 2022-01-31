Satellite News

Thales Alenia Space to provided digital processor for GEO-KOMPSAT-3

Monday, January 31st, 2022

Thales Alenia Space announced that it has signed a contract with the South Korean aerospace manufacturer and defence company, LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd., to provide a Digital Processor for the GEO-KOMPSAT-3 communications satellite.

