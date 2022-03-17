ExoMars officially suspended
Submit on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 21:24
ESA’s ruling Council, meeting in Paris on 16-17 March, acknowledged the present impossibility of carrying out the ongoing co-operation with Roskosmos on the ExoMars rover mission with a launch in 2022, and mandated the ESA Director General to take appropriate steps to suspend the co-operation activities accordingly.
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 9:24 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.