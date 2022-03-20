Three cosmonauts arrive at ISS
Submit on Sunday, March 20th, 2022 22:04
Rocket: Soyuz 2.1a; Payload: Soyuz MS-21; Date: 18 March 2022, 1555 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The manned capsule docked with the ISS about three hours after lift-off.
