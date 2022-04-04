Kleos successfully launches Patrol Mission satellites
Submit on Monday, April 4th, 2022 22:23
Kleos Space S.A., a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a- service (DaaS) company, successfully launched its third satellite cluster, the Patrol Mission on 1 April 2022 onboard the Transporter-4 SpaceX mission.
Related posts:
Northrop delivers first AEHF payload
GPS IIIA contract likely to be awarded next month
Update: NOAA deactivates GOES-10 after 12 years of tracking storms
Surrey Satellite US opens new satellite mission facility in Colorado
This entry was posted on Monday, April 4th, 2022 at 10:23 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.