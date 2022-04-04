Submit on Monday, April 4th, 2022 22:23

Satellogic Inc. announced the launch of five additional spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The satellites were delivered to a Sun-synchronous low-Earth orbit on SpaceX’s Transporter-4 mission on 1 April 2022 onboard the Falcon 9 reusable, two-stage rocket, under SpaceX’s Rideshare programme. All five satellites have made contact with the company’s ground station network with good health reports, bringing Satellogic’s constellation total to 22 satellites in orbit.

Related posts:

Northrop delivers first AEHF payload

GPS IIIA contract likely to be awarded next month

Update: NOAA deactivates GOES-10 after 12 years of tracking storms

Surrey Satellite US opens new satellite mission facility in Colorado