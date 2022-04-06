Submit on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 20:55

The flight model of the Scatterometer Antenna Subsystem (SAS) of the MetOp Second Generation meteorological satellites has been officially delivered after four months of extensive testing at the Airbus facility in Madrid. It will now be transferred to Airbus in Friedrichshafen (Germany) where it will be integrated into the satellite along with the other instruments.

Related posts:

MRO’s instruments ‘working perfectly’ during testing week

Ball Aerospace moving ahead on TEMPO & GEMS sensors

Spacebus Neo Critical Design Review successfully achieved

New, next-gen NOAA polar-orbiting satellite is now operational