UK Space Command contracts with SSTL for Carbonite+ satellite
Submit on Monday, April 4th, 2022 22:23
Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has signed a £22 million contract with Defence Equipment and Support on behalf of UK Space Command for a 150-kg satellite based on SSTL’s Carbonite+.
