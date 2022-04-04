Submit on Monday, April 4th, 2022 22:23

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has signed a £22 million contract with Defence Equipment and Support on behalf of UK Space Command for a 150-kg satellite based on SSTL’s Carbonite+.

