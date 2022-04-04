Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

UK Space Command contracts with SSTL for Carbonite+ satellite

Submit on Monday, April 4th, 2022 22:23

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has signed a £22 million contract with Defence Equipment and Support on behalf of UK Space Command for a 150-kg satellite based on SSTL’s Carbonite+.

Related posts:
Northrop delivers first AEHF payload
GPS IIIA contract likely to be awarded next month
Update: NOAA deactivates GOES-10 after 12 years of tracking storms
Surrey Satellite US opens new satellite mission facility in Colorado

Related posts:

  1. Iridium opens Alaska gateway
  2. Lockheed Martin to build, Arianespace to launch JCSAT-13
  3. Boeing completes critical design review of Intelsat 22
  4. NASA’s Swift Observatory in safe mode

This entry was posted on Monday, April 4th, 2022 at 10:23 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«