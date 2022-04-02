Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

China’s cargo spacecraft re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, mostly burns up

Submit on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 20:59

China’s Tianzhou-2 cargo craft entered the Earth’s atmosphere under ground control, the China Manned Space Agency announced.

Related posts:
ATCi integrates teleport for AGH Media Group
M77 contracts additional capacity with SES
Introduction of DVB Carrier ID progresses
Stallion Oilfield Services doubles satellite capacity with SES

Related posts:

  1. Chines navigation constellation: when?
  2. Ciel-2 begins commercial service at 129 degrees West
  3. Update: MRO safe after unplanned computer swap
  4. Northrop Grumman to provide navigation system for German satellite

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 8:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«