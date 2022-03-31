ESA-developed P120C solid rocket motor enters production
Submit on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 19:38
ESA’s Ariane 6 and Vega-C will soon join the family of launch vehicles operating from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The P120C motor, which will power both Ariane 6 and Vega-C, will soon come into operations with the Vega-C inaugural flight.
Related posts:
DMSP Flight-18 completes acoustics test milestone
NanoSail-D ‘spontaneously’ separates from FASTSAT
Northrop Grumman begins integrating AEHF-4 downlink antennas
First payload agreement signed for new Bartolomeo platform on ISS
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at 7:38 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.