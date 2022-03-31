Submit on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 19:38

ESA’s Ariane 6 and Vega-C will soon join the family of launch vehicles operating from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The P120C motor, which will power both Ariane 6 and Vega-C, will soon come into operations with the Vega-C inaugural flight.

Related posts:

DMSP Flight-18 completes acoustics test milestone

NanoSail-D ‘spontaneously’ separates from FASTSAT

Northrop Grumman begins integrating AEHF-4 downlink antennas

First payload agreement signed for new Bartolomeo platform on ISS