Rocket Lab launches 112th satellite to orbit
Submit on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 20:59
Rocket: Electron; Payload: two BlackSky satellites; Date: 2 April 2022, 1241 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. Electron successfully delivered the pair of BlackSky Gen-2 Earth-imaging satellites to a circular 430-km orbit, growing BlackSky’s constellation of real-time geospatial monitoring spacecraft to 14.
Related posts:
ATCi integrates teleport for AGH Media Group
M77 contracts additional capacity with SES
Introduction of DVB Carrier ID progresses
Stallion Oilfield Services doubles satellite capacity with SES
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 8:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.