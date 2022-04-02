Submit on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 20:59

Rocket: Electron; Payload: two BlackSky satellites; Date: 2 April 2022, 1241 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. Electron successfully delivered the pair of BlackSky Gen-2 Earth-imaging satellites to a circular 430-km orbit, growing BlackSky’s constellation of real-time geospatial monitoring spacecraft to 14.

Related posts:

ATCi integrates teleport for AGH Media Group

M77 contracts additional capacity with SES

Introduction of DVB Carrier ID progresses

Stallion Oilfield Services doubles satellite capacity with SES