Rocket Lab launches 112th satellite to orbit

Submit on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 20:59

Rocket: Electron; Payload: two BlackSky satellites; Date: 2 April 2022, 1241 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. Electron successfully delivered the pair of BlackSky Gen-2 Earth-imaging satellites to a circular 430-km orbit, growing BlackSky’s constellation of real-time geospatial monitoring spacecraft to 14.

